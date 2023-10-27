Chief: Pokagon Tribal police officer fired after Lawrence deer incident, charges possible

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The officer who shot and killed a beloved deer in Lawrence last week has been fired.

The deer, whom community members named Annie, was known to have been comfortable and friendly around humans.

Witnesses say police officers with the Pokagon Band of Tribal Police wrangled and shot the deer on Oct. 20.

FOX 17 is choosing not to show the video depicting the deer’s shooting death but this video was taken by a bystander prior to when the shot was fired:

The Pokagon Band of Tribal Police says David Loza has been terminated from the department, effective Friday.

The decision comes after police say they reviewed his bodycam footage and interviewed witnesses who were nearby during the incident.

“Despite consulting with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and his supervising officer, Mr. Loza ignored comments from citizens and misidentified Annie as a ‘pet deer,’” says Chief Mario RedLegs. “He acted independently and committed multiple policy violations in his decision to euthanize Annie without just cause. His actions demonstrated a complete lack of compassion and empathy for Annie, as well as the witnesses and other members of the community who willingly provided her with love and support.”

Chief RedLegs goes on to say the incident is not reflective of the department’s values, adding they will do what they can to show their support for animals’ rights.

We’re told the incident will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

