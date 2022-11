SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders worked to put out a barn fire in South Haven Tuesday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the barn was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival near the intersection at 36th Avenue and 72nd Street.

The fire resulted in the deaths of chickens that were inside the barn at the time of the fire, authorities say.

No human injuries were reported.

SHAES credits the Covert Township Fire Department for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube