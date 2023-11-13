Brick found on gas pedal of excavator sunk into Lower Jeptha Lake

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A brick found on the gas pedal of an excavator is just one of the clues Van Buren County Deputies say told them the call they responded to on Sunday was suspicious.

The other?

The excavator was sunken up to the cab in Lower Jeptha Lake.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office Excavator driven into Lower Jeptha Lake

A neighbor checking on the property for the owners discovered what the police are calling malicious destruction of property around 2:15 p.m. that day, noting extensive damage to the property besides the water-logged construction equipment.

It took dive teams from the sheriff's office and the help of Mike's Towing out of Bangor to pull it out.

The brick they found was wedged tight enough to be still in place after the equipment had been pulled from the lake.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on this incident to give them a call or contact Silent Observer.