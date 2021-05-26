Bangor Township woman missing, possibly endangered

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities require the public's assistance in locating a missing person out of Bangor Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Juanita McDonald, 59, suffers from health issues that affect her mental state. The sheriff’s office says she left a residence, traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Authorities tell us McDonald has long gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and pajama bottoms, adding she stands about 5’7” tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Those with information in connection to McDonald’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-657-3101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube