Bangor Public Schools closed after fire at high school

Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 24, 2023
BANGOR — Bangor Public Schools are closed Monday, April 24 after an electrical fire near the high school's Gymnasium.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said they got the call around 5:30 a.m.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Superintendent says there does not appear to be much structural damage, but there is smoke throughout the Middle School and High School hallways.

Any children who were picked up by transportation will be returned home as soon as possible. Students who arrive at the school will be held at the Gymnasium at South Walnut for pick up.

Mutual aid came from SHAES, Columbia, Covert and Hartford.

