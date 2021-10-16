Bangor man arrested for meth possession, stalking ex-girlfriend

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Bangor man has been arrested Friday night for allegedly possessing narcotics and stalking his ex-girlfriend, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told 35-year-old Lee Anthony Parker planted a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, with which he used to stalk her.

Following a warrant obtained by the prosecutor’s office, deputies made an attempt to arrest Parker when he shut himself inside his home, authorities say.

Parker reportedly ignored commands to leave the building for 15 minutes when deputies executed a warrant to search the home. During the search, authorities arrested Parker — who was found hiding inside a crawl space — and seized 56 grams of various methamphetamines, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Parker was then brought to the Van Buren County Jail.

