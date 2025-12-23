Arson ruled out in portable toilet fires at South Haven water plant

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Investigators say a recent fire outside the South Haven Water Filtration Plant was likely not intentionally set, but criminal charges might still be filed once an accounting of the damage is compiled.

The South Haven Police Department along with South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to a call of a fire near the south pier on December 20 around 2:08 a.m. Crews found that a row of portable toilets lined up outside the city's water plant were on fire.

Firefighters dosed the flames and worked to cool down the brick exterior of the plant to reduce heat damage to the building. While the fire did not get into the water plant, the heat from it did damage the walls, some windows, and a digital sign, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The water plant's operations were not impacted.

At first investigators suspected the fires were the work of an arsonist. A few hours after the fire was out, police took a suspect into custody. But after questioning that person, police released the suspect, saying the portable toilets did not appear to have been intentionally set on fire.

Criminal charges may still be filed against the person who was detained, said police. Detectives wait for damage estimates to be assembled before making any recommendation to the Van Buren County Prosecutor's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube