9 people saved from boat during severe thunderstorm on Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says nine people were rescued from a disabled boat on Lake Michigan Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Division responded to the incident around 3:30 P.M. near North Beach in South Haven.

While deputies were responding to the rescue, an extreme thunderstorm warning was in effect. Despite large wave, lightning and torrential rain warnings, the Marine Patrol launched their rescue boat to make their way through the storm.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

Because the boat with the people needing rescue was disabled, deputies raced to safely rescue all nine people aboard. They were taken to the South Side Marina where they were evaluated by EMS. No injuries were reported.

The disabled vessel was secured after the rescue, and was later towed away from the shoreline.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office released a safety reminder, saying "Before heading onto Lake Michigan, always check the latest marine forecast and keep a close eye on changing weather conditions. If severe weather is approaching, seek safe harbor immediately. Storms can develop quickly and become life-threatening."

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