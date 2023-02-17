6 people arrested in connection to Lawton drug bust

PAW PAW, Mich. — Six people were arrested Thursday following a drug bust in Lawton back in November.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says a search warrant was executed Nov. 29, 2022 near 26th Street and 66th Avenue following multiple tips related to narcotics sales in the area.

Authorities were later informed the location was a “flop house” where people could stay and use meth, deputies explain. They say multiple people were inside, including two kids under 8 years of age. Child Protective Services have since relocated the children and a report was forwarded to the county prosecutor.

VBCSO says warrants for the arrests of six people were then filed with information gleaned from the search.

All of the suspects were arrested in Paw Paw Thursday, according to deputies. They were later taken to the Van Buren County Jail.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube