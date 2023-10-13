4 hospitalized after 2 Van Buren County crashes on M-43

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Four people are hurt after a pair of crashes on M-43 in Van Buren County Friday afternoon.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says both crashes happened within 20 minutes of each other.

We’re told the first crash happened before 3:45 p.m. at 40th Street.

We’re told a westbound Jeep veered across the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck. The drivers in both vehicles were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the second crash happened in the 37000 block of M-43 shortly after 4 p.m.

A Paw Paw firefighter responded to the first crash heading west in a Jeep when they hit a westbound 2008 Ford Taurus that was turning left into a driveway, according to VBCSO.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in either crash, both of which remain under investigation.

