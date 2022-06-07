305 Farms receives $848K rebate from Consumers Energy for energy efficiency

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A cannabis farm in Lawrence is being commended for its environmentally friendly operation while also being the largest single-site business in Michigan.

Consumers Energy granted 305 Farms an $848,000 rebate Tuesday morning.

"Michigan is a competitive market,” says CEO Matthew Peon, “and to remain competitive, you need to be on the cutting edge, and being energy efficient is just one of the many tools that we have to be competitive in this market."

The farm also told us what it plans to do with the money.

"We have so many ambitious plans here in the state,” says Peon, “so this money's going right back into the coffers of the business so we can continue to invest in the state."

305 Farms has been branching out since earlier this year. We’re told they plan to draw 200 jobs by 2025.

The rebate from Consumers Energy was given as part of their efforts to bolster new and existing companies’ energy efficiency. Consumers plans to close its coal-firing operations by 2030.

“They actually use as much energy as a small manufacturing facility,” says Consumers Energy Indoor Agriculture Energy Specialist Rachel Fredrickson, “so it's especially important for them to start off energy efficient.”

