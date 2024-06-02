3 men in custody after break-in at Van Buren County marijuana dispensary

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Three men are in custody after breaking into TruLeaf Dispensary in Van Buren County on Sunday morning. A fourth suspect is still at large.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says at 3:30 a.m., the owner of the dispensary in the Village of Lawrence saw several people via surveillance video inside the building.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw multiple suspects bringing bags of marijuana and other products out of the building. When the suspects saw law enforcement, they went back inside the building.

Three of the suspects were able to leave outside a door that was not covered and fled into the woods.

One of the men was taken into custody, as he ran out of the woods and attempted to get into a getaway car. A second man was found inside the business and taken into custody, and a third suspect was later seen walking down I-94 near County Road 681. He disappeared into the woods and was later seen walking just north on the same highway. He was also taken into custody.

Video footage provided by the business was able to identify the suspects.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect remains at large.

Investigators say all of the arrested suspects were between the ages of 18 and 23 and live in the Battle Creek area.

All three are facing several charges including burglary, forced entry, larceny in a building, possession of burglary tools and resisting and obstructing police.

The vehicle used in the crime was found to have been reported stolen out of Battle Creek.

Several agencies assisted in the incident.

If anyone has any information or tips regarding this incident, investigators are asking you to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.