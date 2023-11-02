3 cars towed in Van Buren County after deer hit on I-94

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Three vehicles were involved in an I-94 crash that was caused by a deer early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 56 after 2 a.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told a 2016 Nissan Rogue collided with a deer on the road.

Deputies say a second car decelerated before the initial crash with their hazard lights activated. That car was rear-ended by a third vehicle.

Nobody was hurt but traffic slowed down while investigation took place, VBCSO explains.

Authorities say the crash damaged a nearby exit sign. All three cars were towed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube