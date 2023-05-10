Watch Now
$2K reward offered in Maple Island Park vandalism case

Maple Island Park damage
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 11:56:45-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — A $2,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the vandal(s) responsible for destroying a Paw Paw park bathroom last summer.

The Paw Paw Police Department (PPPD) says the men’s and women’s public restrooms at Maple Island Park were “completely destroyed” on Aug. 26, 2022.

We’re told an estimated $15,000 in damages were dealt to the facilities.

Three days later, police say restrooms and picnic tables were damaged at the Sunset Park boat launch as well as Maple Island Park.

Maple Island Park damage

Those with knowledge of either incident are urged to connect with police by calling 269-657-5501. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

