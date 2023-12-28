Watch Now
2 dead after Bloomingdale Township house fire, cause under investigation

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Two dead in fatal Bloomingdale Township house fire
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:14:05-05

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead in the wake of a Van Buren County house fire early Thursday morning.

First responders arrived in the 44000 block of 24th Avenue in Bloomingdale Township before 4:30 a.m., according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told the house was fully involved in flames.

Deputies say a resident was found sleeping inside an unattached garage. That person was woken up and evacuated from the building.

Authorities determined two people were inside the house at the time of the fire, the sheriff’s office explains.

The Bloomingdale Fire Department extinguished the blaze with help from Paw Paw and Pine Grove firefighters.

VBCSO says both of the home’s occupants were found dead.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

Deputies credit Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are urged to connect with VBCSO at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

