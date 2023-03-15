2 arrested after shots fired, multi-department chase through Van Buren County

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after leading 5 police departments on a chase through Van Buren County.

It started at 2 a.m. on Michigan Ave near Kalamazoo St. in South Haven with calls to South Haven Police about shots fired. FOX 17 was told the caller described 2 sedans leaving the area— one was almost detained by police, but instead was able to drive away.

Van Buren and Kalamazoo County Deputies, Michigan State Troopers, and officers from Mattawan and Bangor Police Departments joined SHPD in stopping the car near the Kalamazoo County line, disabling the car with stop sticks.

During a search of the car, a stolen handgun and an unregistered handgun—one of which was the same caliber as casings found at the original scene.

The 27- and 22-year-old men from Kalamazoo are now in the Van Buren County Jail. No injuries were reported where the shots were fired, but a piece of clothing linking one of the suspects was found.

No description of the 2nd sedan was made public, and there’s been no word if that car is related to the incident.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call SHPD at 269-637-5151 or Silent Observer.