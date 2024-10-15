18-year-old Paw Paw man accused of numerous rape allegations

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was arrested and charged for numerous rape allegations.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 18-year-old Christian Andreas Crane was arraigned Monday on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, followed by an additional charge Tuesday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct in an unrelated case involving a 13–15-year-old victim.

Troopers ask other potential victims of Crane to connect with MSP, OK2SAY or 911.

Parents are advised to keep the following tips in mind to prevent sextortion:



Discuss the potential dangers of interacting with strangers online.

Remember anything posted to the internet will stay there forever.

Remind children they can always talk about concerns they may have at any time.

Supervise children’s use of electronic devices with internet access.

Report offenders to the online platform’s safety function.

