18-year-old Paw Paw man accused of numerous rape allegations

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was arrested and charged for numerous rape allegations.
Michigan State Police (MSP) says 18-year-old Christian Andreas Crane was arraigned Monday on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, followed by an additional charge Tuesday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct in an unrelated case involving a 13–15-year-old victim.
Troopers ask other potential victims of Crane to connect with MSP, OK2SAY or 911.
Parents are advised to keep the following tips in mind to prevent sextortion:
- Discuss the potential dangers of interacting with strangers online.
- Remember anything posted to the internet will stay there forever.
- Remind children they can always talk about concerns they may have at any time.
- Supervise children’s use of electronic devices with internet access.
- Report offenders to the online platform’s safety function.
