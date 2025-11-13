10-year-old dead after being hit by SUV at school bus stop in Van Buren County

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 10-year-old student at Mattawan schools died Thursday after being hit by an SUV at a school bus stop.

It happened around 8:12 a.m. on 22nd Street near West T U Avenue in Van Buren County's Porter Township.

The 10-year-old had been checking a mailbox, then crossed the road as a school bus neared the pickup area, said the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. That's when the child was hit by an SUV.

The 38-year-old driver of that SUV stopped and called 911.

Emergency responders rushed the child to the hospital. The student later died from their injuries.

The identity of the child was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

