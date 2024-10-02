1 in custody after burglary leaves South Haven store heavily damaged

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a burglary resulted in substantial damages at a South Haven business.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Family Dollar on Phillips Street, according to the South Haven Police Department (SHPD).

We’re told a passerby notified police that the store’s glass door had been damaged. Officers arrived to find the suspect was still inside.

Police say the suspect forced their way into the building, dealing extensive damage in the process. Shelves and displays were also wrecked.

A damage assessment is still pending but SHPD says it is likely significant.

The suspect was arrested, investigators tell FOX 17. Stolen goods were also recovered.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with SHPD at 269-637-5151.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube