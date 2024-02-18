Watch Now
Tree falls on vehicle, sending one to the hospital in Porter Township

Posted at 7:33 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 07:43:43-05

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — One woman is in the hospital with unknown injuries, after a tree fell on a vehicle she was a passenger in, in Cass County on Saturday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the personal injury crash just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of US-12 and Robbins Lake Road in Porter Township.

Investigators say the vehicle driven by an Elkhart man was traveling westbound on US-12 near the intersection of Robbins Lake Road when a tree fell in the roadway. The vehicle was reportedly hit by the falling tree, pushing the vehicle off the road and causing damage to it.

The passenger was transported to a nearby Indiana hospital by EMS for unknown injuries.

The sheriff's office says seatbelts were worn by both people in the vehicle. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

