'Tow trucks and tickets': Benton Harbor DPS warns of ‘illegal party’ at city park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety posted a warning Friday about an illegal party.

An advertisement for the “River Party,” presented by "TooTurntGang," shows it is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at Charles L. Yarbrough Park.

However, Benton Harbor DPS says party planners did not reserve the park through the city, and city parks close at 11 p.m. on weekends.

Additionally, the River Party advertisement says, “jello shots will be sold,” but police say that’s illegal— the state of Michigan strictly regulates all alcohol sales.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

Public safety officials say they will be at the party Friday night with “tow trucks and tickets.”

In its Facebook post, Benton Harbor DPS urged the planner, Nisha Breshanelle, to reconsider the party’s location and move it somewhere outside of the city.

