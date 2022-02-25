Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

Suspicious death investigation underway after driver discovers woman's body in Berrien County ditch

Berrien Co. sheriff
FOX 17
Berrien Co. sheriff
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:45:00-05

PIPESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Berrien County deputies are investigating after a man discovered a woman’s body in a ditch while driving down a road in Pipestone Township on Thursday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a man was driving on Old Pipestone Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when he noticed the body of a woman in the ditch along the road.

The man called 911 and emergency crews determined the woman was dead.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the woman’s name yet but says she’s been identified as a 52-year-old resident of Pipestone Township.

Investigators say they are trying the woman’s death as suspicious in nature but don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine a cause of death and to positively identify the woman.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News