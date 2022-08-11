Watch Now
State police to host ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ events for back-to-school supplies

Michigan State Police
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 11, 2022
PAW PAW, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw, Marshall and Wayland posts partnered with various schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph and Allegan counties in an effort to provide students with back-to-school supplies.

The “Stuff a Blue Goose” events will take place Friday, August 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the following Walmart store locations:

  • Paw Paw: 1013 S. Kalamazoo Street
  • Plainwell: 412 Oaks Crossing
  • Three Rivers: 101 S. Tolbert Drive
MSP hopes community members will participate by buying and donating back-to-school items to ensure local students have what they need before heading back to school.

Needed items include backpacks, pencils, notebooks, pencil boxes/pouches, lunchboxes, water bottles, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, markers, crayons and folders.

