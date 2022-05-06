State police Move Over Law traffic initiative kicks off

Michigan State Police will boost patrols on I-94 in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties starting Friday.

Troopers are looking for drivers who violate Michigan’s Move Over Law.

The law requires drivers to slow down at least ten miles per hour below the speed limit when approaching authorized emergency vehicles.

Additionally, drivers should move over if another lane is open in the same direction.

State police are doing this in honor of Trooper Rick Johnson, who died in the line of duty on May 6, 2000.

Trooper Johnson lost his life when someone violated the Move Over Law.

Michigan State Police hope to increase awareness for the importance of the law by vigorously enforcing violations.

Any driver who violates the Move Over Law could face a $400 ticket, not including court costs and fees.

If a driver hurts a first responder while violating the law, they could face a felony.

That could cost up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.

If a driver kills a first responder while violating this law, they could face a felony punishable by up to a $7,500 fine and/or up to 15 years in prison.

Emergency authorized vehicles include police, fire, rescue, ambulance, tow trucks and roadside service vehicles.

