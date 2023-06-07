Woman dies in Fabius Township after hitting tree off US-131

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has died after hitting a tree in Fabius Township early Tuesday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. at US-131 and King Road.

We’re told an SUV was headed north on US-131 when it drove off the west side of the road.

Deputies say the woman, the car’s sole occupant, was found dead upon responders’ arrival. She did not have a seat belt on.

It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

SJCSO credits the Three Rivers Police Department, the Western Michigan Medical Examiner’s Office, MDOT, victim services and firefighters from stations 2 and 3 for their assistance.

