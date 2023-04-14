‘We were both in shock’: Three Rivers man wins $345,835 Fast Cash jackpot

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County man was shocked after discovering he won a $345,835 Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The Michigan Lottery says 37-year-old Nathan Brown from Three Rivers bought his winning ticket at the Elks Lodge on West Michigan Avenue.

“Me and my girlfriend were at Elks and decided to buy some Fast Cash tickets,” said Brown. “I looked the Diamond Wild Time Progressive ticket over and was in disbelief when I realized how much we’d won.

“I had the bartender scan the ticket to confirm what I was seeing. When the message to file a claim came up, my girlfriend scanned the ticket on her Lottery app. Confetti came up on the screen with the winning amount, and that’s when we knew it was real. We were both in shock!”

Brown told the Michigan Lottery he plans to invest his winnings.

The Michigan Lottery says its Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

The games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Once the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Here are the available Michigan Lottery Fast Cash games:



Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. 20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Money Match – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $4,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Mega Money Match – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

– Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot. Super Lucky 7s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

– Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000. Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

– Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000. Extreme Green – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $11,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

