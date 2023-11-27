Three Rivers man in custody following St. Joseph County drug bust

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Monday its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) arrested a suspect following a drug bust in St. Joseph County last week.

We’re told a search warrant turned up psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of unidentified pills and what investigators suspect were stolen goods.

Fentanyl, heroin and signs of meth distribution were located as well, according to MSP.

SWET is working with nearby agencies regarding the stolen items, authorities say.

Troopers say a 41-year-old Three Rivers man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21 on outstanding warrants in addition to charges for possessing narcotics with distribution intent, as well as maintaining a drug house.

The suspect’s name will not be released until a formal arraignment is held.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube