Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Three Rivers man in custody following St. Joseph County drug bust

SWET logo
File photo for SWET
SWET logo
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 10:00:31-05

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Monday its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) arrested a suspect following a drug bust in St. Joseph County last week.

We’re told a search warrant turned up psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of unidentified pills and what investigators suspect were stolen goods.

Fentanyl, heroin and signs of meth distribution were located as well, according to MSP.

SWET is working with nearby agencies regarding the stolen items, authorities say.

Troopers say a 41-year-old Three Rivers man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21 on outstanding warrants in addition to charges for possessing narcotics with distribution intent, as well as maintaining a drug house.

The suspect’s name will not be released until a formal arraignment is held.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book