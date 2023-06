THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A 7-year-old child is safe thanks to tracking efforts from a Three Rivers K9.

The Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) says the child was reported missing from Hannah Street Wednesday evening.

Finn, the department’s K9 unit, was summoned to help search for the child, who police say was located five blocks from home.

We’re told the 2-year-old K9 is a Belgian Malinois and has been on active duty since October.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube