Three Rivers firefighters urge caution after 3 water rescues in 1 week

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers firefighters are urging the public to be vigilant when venturing into large water bodies after responding to three water rescues in the span of a week.

An unspecified number of people were rescued from Rocky River in the downtown area before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Three Rivers Fire Department (TRFD).

No one was hurt, but TRFD says it was their third water rescue at that stretch of the river since last week.

Fire officials say the water level is high and the river itself is “extremely fast” because of the large amount of rain we’ve had.

“While we understand that going through the rapids can be fun, it can also be extremely dangerous in these high water conditions,” the department writes.

TRFD strongly recommends “extreme caution” when canoeing or kayaking, “and ALWAYS wear a life jacket.”

