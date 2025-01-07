Sturgis man to serve jail time for distributing illegal drugs through dark web

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Sturgis man was sentenced for selling illegal drugs through the dark web.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 47-year-old Erik Miller began using the dark web in 2022 to distribute fake pills and illicit drugs such as MDMA and meth.

We’re told Miller also sent prescription drugs without obtaining prescriptions.

The DOJ says search warrants at his home in 2023 yielded meth, MDMA, counterfeit pills, LSD, cocaine and other evidence of drug trafficking.

“One pill can kill,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Individuals should only take prescription drugs prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. My office will continue holding peddlers accountable for pushing potentially deadly poisons into our communities.”

Miller was sentenced to 70 months — or a little under 6 years — behind bars for conspiracy to possess and distribute illegal drugs, according to the DOJ.

