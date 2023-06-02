Sturgis man sentenced for murder, mutilation, sexual assault

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A Sturgis man will spend decades in prison for killing and mutilating his girlfriend, then sexually assaulting a fellow inmate once in custody, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A 45th Circuit Court judge sentenced 39-year-old Wade Allen Thursday to the following:



39-60 years for second-degree homicide

Two-five years for attempted dismemberment and mutilation

38 months-five years for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct to be served consecutively to the murder sentence

Allen’s sentencing includes restitution for the victim’s burial expenses, recovery of court costs of prosecution, associated fines and lifetime registration with the state’s sex offender registry.

Allen pleaded no contest to the charges in January, which means he does not admit guilt but does accept the punishment.

READ MORE: Sturgis man to be convicted for murder of girlfriend & sexual assault of fellow inmate

Sturgis police officers arrested Allen on May 22, 2019, after getting a tip about the murder and dismemberment of Allen’s girlfriend.

When they searched Allen’s apartment, investigators say they found the mutilated remains of his girlfriend being stored in two coolers.

Allen talked to his cellmates in jail about how he strangled his girlfriend to the point of death, according to the AG’s office.

Nessel says Allen later found out that his cellmates passed that information along to authorities, so he sexually assaulted one of the inmates when they were rehoused together, in retaliation.

“I am grateful to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office who spent countless hours on this case,” Nessel said at the time of Allen’s plea acceptance. “No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or the anguish suffered by the victims, but hopefully today’s plea will allow the healing process to begin.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube