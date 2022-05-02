Watch
Sturgis man facing 18 felony charges related to manufacturing child sexually abusive material, CSC

Posted at 9:23 AM, May 02, 2022
STURGIS, Mich. — A Sturgis man is facing 18 felony charges related to child porn and criminal sexual conduct.

Michigan State Police say 32-year-old Clayton Warren is facing charges for possession, manufacturing and dissemination of child sexually abusive material and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Troopers say Warren was arrested after an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding his online activity.

If convicted, Warren faces up to life in prison.

