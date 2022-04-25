Watch
Sturgis man arrested for assaulting woman

Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 25, 2022
STURGIS, Mich. — A 35-year-old Sturgis man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and tried to stab a woman.

The attempted stabbing happened around 9:20 p.m. on April 22. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 200 block of Memorial Drive from a suspicious situation.

Officers say they found a woman with significant facial injuries. Officers say they learned a man had assaulted the woman and attempted to stab her.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Sturgis man for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was lodged at the St. Joseph County jail pending arraignment.

