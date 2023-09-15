Sturgis man arrested following monthslong narcotics investigation

STURGIS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a monthslong narcotics investigation in Sturgis.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the investigation started in April when they pulled over a motorcycle near Shimmel Road on US-12. We’re told the traffic stop gave authorities probable cause to search the motorcyclist’s Sturgis home, where cocaine, LSD and 400 grams of crystal meth were found. Many stolen guns were also located.

The Special Response Team (SRT) executed a second search warrant on Sept. 6, which deputies say resulted in the suspect’s arrest.

SJCSO says a third search warrant turned up more cocaine and meth.

We’re told the suspect is lodged at the sheriff’s office on multiple felonies.

“Holding those accountable for the illicit sales of Meth and Fentanyl continues to be the focus of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and this is just another example of those efforts,” says Undersheriff Jason Bingaman.

SJCSO credits dispatchers, the SRT, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the Great Lakes Drone Team and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

