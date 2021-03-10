St. Joseph County police investigating hit-and-run crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused extensive damage to a gate earlier this month.

It happened March 1 in the 55000 block of Franklin Drive near an industrial park in Park Township, according to a news release Wednesday.

An unknown pickup truck hit a fence and also appeared to have driven through a large entrance gate in the same area.

The vehicle is believed to be a GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information may contact Deputy Mark Mellinger at 269-467-9045 ext. 327.