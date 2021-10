CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office found two stolen camper trailers Wednesday evening in Constantine Township.

They were dispatched just before 5:40 p.m. to the 12000 block of Riverside Drive and were able to get a search warrant for the property.

The two stolen camper trailers deputies found – valued at $35,000 and $27,000, respectively – were returned to their owners.