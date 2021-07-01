St. Joseph County deputies chase man through multiple towns before arresting him

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A Constantine man is facing charges related to a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, and felonious assault on a police officer.

Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office responded about 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired incident when a suspicious vehicle was seen coming from the area of the incident, according to a news release Thursday.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for an equipment violation, but it sped off instead, starting a vehicle pursuit on Constantine Road near Withers Road in Florence Township.

The vehicle crashed into a parked car on US-131 near Withers Road, injuring a 41-year-old woman.

The chase continued, with the suspect using his vehicle to ram a deputy’s patrol car and throwing numerous items from the vehicle to try to hit the pursuing patrol cars.

Deputies pursued him through Constantine and Mottville townships before reaching Elkhart County, where the suspect hit a mailbox and drove through a residential yard before crashing into a fence.

He then fled from the vehicle, running through the yard and into a field, where deputies apprehended him.

The man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was lodged at the Elkhart County Jail on Indiana charges.

Additional charges of possession of meth, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding and felonious assault on a police officer are being requested in St. Joseph County.