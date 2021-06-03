Several items stolen from property in St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Multiple items were stolen during a breaking and entering incident Thursday in St. Joseph County.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department responded to the 66000 block of Constantine Road, where the thieves had gotten into a building on the property by breaking the door handle and prying the door, a news release said.

Once inside, the suspects opened an overhead door and stole a 2019 John Deere Gator, which was a dark green camo color, along with a green 2011 John Deere Gator that had a 25-gallon sprayer in the bed and a Husqvarna weed eater.

They also took a 2010 black utility trailer with a rear drop gate, deputies said.

Anyone with information may contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 467-9045 ext. 312.