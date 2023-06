STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Sturgis Thursday morning.

The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) says they responded to reports of shots fired near St. Joseph and Orange streets at around 5 a.m.

Were told multiple rounds hit a house in the area.

No one was hurt.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are encouraged to connect with SDPS at 269-651-3231 or dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

