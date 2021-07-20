Person in wheelchair dies after being hit by SUV in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police say a person who was in a motorized wheelchair was hit and killed by an SUV in Three Rivers.

The deadly crash happened Monday just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Millard and Erie streets.

Three Rivers police say the person using the wheelchair was taken to Three Rivers Health and then to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where the victim later died.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.

