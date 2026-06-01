Nearly 1,000 workers go on strike at American Axle in Three Rivers over wages, benefits

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Nearly 1,000 workers at American Axle in Three Rivers are now on strike after the union and company failed to reach a new contract agreement before Sunday night’s deadline.

Members of UAW Local 2093 began striking after months of negotiations with the company over wages and benefits. Earlier this month, union members voted by 98% to authorize a strike if a deal could not be reached.

WATCH: Three Rivers auto plant workers go on strike

Nearly 1,000 American Axle workers go on strike in Three Rivers over wages, benefits

Union leaders say workers are fighting for higher pay after years of concessions, while also trying to keep their current healthcare benefits.

“We want to maintain our health care coverage as it stands. Get a substantial raise — these people are long overdue,” said Josh Jager, Bargaining Chairman for UAW Local 2093.

The Three Rivers plant manufactures axles and other parts for General Motors.

According to the union, some workers were making close to $29 an hour before taking major pay cuts during the 2008 recession, with wages dropping to about $14.50 an hour. Union leaders say that 18 years later, wages still have not fully recovered and currently top out at around $22 an hour.

Jager says workers are now trying to get closer to what they previously earned, especially as the cost of living continues to rise.

“Today we’re trying to get back to 30 dollars an hour, roughly. That’s where we should be starting in our opinion right now,” Jager said.

Union leaders say workers are prepared to remain on strike until a deal is reached.

“It’s a game of chess. They wanted a battle and now they got a war,” Jager said.

FOX 17 reached out to American Axle for comment Monday, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

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