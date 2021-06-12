Multi-vehicle accident simulation planned for Tuesday in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — West Michigan Air Care is planning a multi-vehicle accident simulation involving extrication and a helicopter, the air medical transport service tells us.

We’re told the fire departments from Three Rivers, Fabius Township and Centreville will be involved in the simulation, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 15 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Eagle Auto Parts.

West Michigan Air Care says the collaborative training procedure is the first of its kind, adding the simulation aims to improve operations in getting patients to hospital care in as little time as possible.

We've been informed that the helicopter is expected to arrive at around 6 p.m. and will remain in place for the simulation's duration.

