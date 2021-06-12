Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Multi-vehicle accident simulation planned for Tuesday in Three Rivers

items.[0].image.alt
West Michigan Air Care
West Michigan Air Care helicopter
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:33:07-04

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — West Michigan Air Care is planning a multi-vehicle accident simulation involving extrication and a helicopter, the air medical transport service tells us.

We’re told the fire departments from Three Rivers, Fabius Township and Centreville will be involved in the simulation, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, June 15 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. at Eagle Auto Parts.

West Michigan Air Care says the collaborative training procedure is the first of its kind, adding the simulation aims to improve operations in getting patients to hospital care in as little time as possible.

We've been informed that the helicopter is expected to arrive at around 6 p.m. and will remain in place for the simulation's duration.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time