MSP: Missing St. Joseph County woman may be endangered

BURR OAK, Mich. — Troopers request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 19-year-old Madyson Mercedes Vanworner was last seen in the 300 block of Henry Street in Burr Oak.

Madyson is described as a 5’4” white woman with blue eyes and brown/blond hair, weighing around 120 pounds. Authorities say she has a birth mark found on the back of her left shoulder and a scar on her chin.

She was last known to be wearing a black halter top, “greenish” sweats and is without a coat or shoes, according to MSP.

The circumstances behind her disappearance are not known at this time, but troopers believe she may be in danger.

Those with knowledge of Madyson’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators at 911 or 269-497-4195.

