Motorcyclist injured during crash after fleeing from deputies at 100 mph

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old Three Rivers motorcyclist is in the hospital after fleeing from St. Joseph County deputies when they tried to stop him for a speeding violation.

It happened about 6:50 p.m. Friday on M216 near US 131 in Park Township, according to a news release Monday.

Deputies initially stopped their chase when they lost sight of the motorcycle.

However, the motorcyclist later went past the same deputy at the same place he was originally seen, now going the opposite direction, and deputies started a second pursuit.

The motorcyclist was seen traveling at more than 100 miles per hour during the chase before veering into a ditch, hitting a traffic control device and crashing the motorcycle.

He was taken to Three Rivers Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says it will request charges for fleeing and eluding police and several misdemeanor traffic offenses.