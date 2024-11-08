Mother charged with murder for 2-year-old's death in Sturgis Township

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A St. Joseph County mother was charged with murder for her 2-year-old child’s death.

Paige Bohne, 21, was arraigned Friday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO). She was denied bond.

We’re told deputies tried to resuscitate the child at Memory Lane Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon but were unsuccessful.

SJCSO tells us the child may have died under suspicious circumstances, prompting a call to the Major Crimes Task Force. It’s not clear what circumstances were involved.

Bohne could spend the rest of her life behind bars if found guilty.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube