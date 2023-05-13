Watch Now
Man shot during home invasion in Constantine Township

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:44 AM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 07:45:30-04

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting which happened during a home invasion in Constantine Township.

It happened on Friday at 10:00 p.m. in the 60000 block of Maple Road.

The homeowner called Michigan State Police and told them a man had entered his home with a knife.

Troopers said the homeowner shot the intruder. When they arrived, he was laying outside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

