Indiana man killed in head-on crash in St. Joseph County

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Indiana man is dead after a head-on crash with a semi in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) say the deadly crash happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. on US-12 near Vistula Road in Mottville Township.

According to MSP, 41-year-old Eric Herald from Indiana was traveling eastbound on US-12 when his Mercedes crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

Herald was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say it's unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

