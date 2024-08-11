Watch Now
Head-on crash injures multiple occupants in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich — Deputies say "multiple" people were injured in a head-on crash Saturday.

On Saturday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries on Nottawa Road near Wasepi Road in Nottawa Township. The investigation showed that a 16-year-old Mendon resident was northbound on Nottawa when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound van.

Deputies said two juvenile passengers in the van were airlifted by helicopter to area hospitals while "multiple additional adult and juvenile passengers were transported to area hospitals via ambulance." Their condition reports are unavailable.

Deputies said all occupants were wearing seatbelts, and that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Centreville Fire Department, the Three Rivers Fire Department, the Mendon Fire Department, the Tri-Township Fire Department, Lifecare Ambulance, MedFlight, Parkview Samaritan, the Colon Police Department and Bowers Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.

