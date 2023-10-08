Half marathon will use funds raised to establish community scholarship program in Village of Colon

COLON, Mich. — A half marathon set to happen in the Village of Colon will use funds raised to establish community scholarship program.

This weekend has been declared as "Runners Race" weekend with the Lakeshore Long Run Half Marathon and Palmer Pump 5K.

Both events are set to take place October 22nd beginning at 8 a.m.

The 13.1-mile half marathon is for more experienced runners which will be followed by the 5k, for the intermediate runner.

“The races were conceived by Colon High School students as part of a marketing course.” said race director Tim Haidl. "The students did such a fantastic job that we had to put on these races," he said.

The Lakeshore Long Run takes place first thing in the morning with over 13 miles of challenging and scenic terrain. Finish medals, shirts and post-race nourishment will be provided. Trophies and bragging rights will go to winners.

The Palmer Pump 5K will kick off following the start of the Lakeshore Long Run. The race starts at the school and winds downtown. This event is aimed for all levels of walkers and runners.

Proceeds from the events will benefit the students by being the first established scholarship fund tied directly to community service activities.

Half of the proceeds will be set aside for each student that helps with the race in the form of a scholarship. When that student graduates and enrolls in either college or trade school, the scholarship will be available for them.

Registration for both races are open now, and early registration is strongly encouraged.

To register for the Palmer Pump 5K, click here.

To register for the Lakeshore Long Run Half Marathon, visit RunSignUp at: click here.

For more information about the race, you can contact Race Director , at 269-419-0792 or thaidl@icloud.com.