Grand Rapids woman critically hurt after car hits tree in Constantine Twp.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on North River Road near Winding River Road before 5:15 p.m.

We’re told the driver, a 23-year-old California woman, and passenger, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, were traveling east when the car left the right side of the road. The vehicle overcorrected and lost control, hitting a tree, deputies say.

The passenger was critically injured while the driver received minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Both occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

